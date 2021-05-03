ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,070
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
829,933
441424hr
Sindh
284,738
Punjab
304,889
Balochistan
22,528
Islamabad
75,892
KPK
119,277
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Tax exemption certificate: MUNAF proposes abolishing condition for new funds

Sohail Sarfraz 03 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUNAF) has proposed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to abolish the condition for new funds to obtain tax exemption certificate for claiming exemption under relevant provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

According to the budget proposals of the MUNAF for the federal budget of 2021-22, the requirement to obtain valid tax exemption certificate for claim of exemption under section 150, 151 and 233 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 in the cases where statutory exemption under clause 47B of Part IV of Second Schedule is available should be removed. The Federal Board of Revenue issued clarification/internal memo (May 12, 2015) to its field offices should be withdrawn and specific exemption should not be required from FBR every six months/ year in cases of those entities that have been provided statutory exemption in clause 47B of Part IV of Second Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance.

Explaining the rationale behind the proposal, the association observed this is a cumbersome operational hassle as well as a difficulty to obtain for new funds who have not completed one year of operations. As the industry is growing new funds are being launched and their tax is withheld which is refundable and therefore there is no revenue loss for the government by removing this requirement, it added. The association has also proposed that the presently provisions of sections 150, 151, 233 and Part I, Division VII of the First Schedule shall not apply to any person making payment to National Investment Unit Trust or a collective investment scheme or a modaraba or Approved Pension Fund or an Approved Income Payment Plan or a real estate investment trust (REIT) scheme or a Private Equity and Venture Capital Fund or a recognized provident fund or an approved superannuation fund or an approved gratuity fund.

It has proposed a new addition of clause 150A to the Clause 47B of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001. Proposed clause 47B: The provisions of sections 150, 151, 233, 150A and (Part I, Division VII of the First Schedule) shall not apply to any person making payment to National Investment Unit Trust or a collective investment scheme or a modaraba or Approved Pension Fund or an Approved Income Payment Plan or a REIT Scheme or a Private Equity and Venture Capital Fund or a recognized provident fund or an approved superannuation fund or an approved gratuity fund. The rationale behind the proposal is to address the anomaly which exists where all avenues of income have been included in the withholding section except the Sukuks which affects the level playing field. A separate section was introduced for profit on corporate Sukuks and the same has been missed out for inclusion in the withholding section for entities exempt in section 47B of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Board of Revenue Tax FBR MUNAF Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan

Tax exemption certificate: MUNAF proposes abolishing condition for new funds

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front

Trade deficit widens by 20.1pc in 10 months

BJP loses West Bengal election

Financial activities thru drug trafficking: FMU issues ‘red flag indicators’

Power supply to Karachi increased by 621MW: Federal govt

UK defends aid cuts after UN warnings

PM vows to introduce electoral reforms

Iran-Afghan pedestrian movement banned

Govt reduces inbound international flight operations to 20pc

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.