Pakistan

Buzdar visits Lahore without any protocol

Recorder Report 03 May 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, in order to monitor the lockdown situation in the provincial metropolis, visited different areas of Lahore without any protocol. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the complete implementation on lockdown and thanked the trader community for their cooperation.

Usman Buzdar also lauded the services of the administration, police, army and rangers for ensuring the effective implementation of Corona SOPs. He inspected the lockdown situation of Jail Road, Fairozepur Road, Gulberg, Garden Town, Model Town and other areas.

He also reviewed the sanitation arrangements of the city and expressed indignation over the poor sanitation situation and reprimanded the officials of Lahore Waste Management Company. He directed to improve the cleanliness arrangements in the city. He said that the lockdown is for the protection of the citizens and they have followed the SOPs responsibly. The Corona situation is being monitored round the clock.

Citizens should follow government instructions if they want to avoid further restrictions. He termed the sanitation arrangements in the city unsatisfactory and directed that the heap of garbage should immediately be removed besides adopting the effective strategy to further improve the cleanliness condition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar SOPs Protocol

