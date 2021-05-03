ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Minister lauds lawyers’ role in restoring democracy

Recorder Report 03 May 2021

LAHORE: Minister for Law and Co-operatives Punjab Raja Basharat has said that the lawyers’ community had always played a key role in restoring democracy, provision of justice and maintaining rule of law in the country.

While addressing a function at Punjab House Rawalpindi on Sunday; as the Chief Guest to distribute government grant cheques to Lahore High Court Bar Association; Rawalpindi District Bar Association; and all Tehsil Bar Associations of Rawalpindi.

The Law Minister said that the services of the lawyers’ community had also been significant for the protection of human rights. He said government is aware of the plight and problems of lawyers and all possible steps would be taken to facilitate them in performing their professional duties.

He added that funds would also be provided for a

Lawyers’ hospital under construction in Rawalpindi. “Delegations of lawyers will meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and space will be allotted for lawyers’ chambers in Rawalpindi,” he assured.

On the occasion, the provincial minister presented a check of Rs. 4 million for Lahore High Court Bar, Rs. 4 m for District Bar Association Rawalpindi and Rs. 1 million for each Tehsil Bar Association of Rawalpindi.

The cheques were received by the representatives of the Bars. President High Court Bar Association

Sardar Abdul Razzaq, Additional Secretary Rooma Qureshi, General Secretary Shahid Shehzad Bhatti, President District Bar Association Rizwan Akhtar Awan, President Tehsil Bar Association Gujjar Khan

Shahid Shehzad Kayani, President Tehsil Bar Association Murree Jalil Abbasi, President Tehsil Bar Kahuta Raja Tanveer and President Tehsil

Bar Association Kallar Syedan Adnan Chaudhry.

While receiving the checks, they extended special thanks to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja who always took keen interest in the problems of lawyers and provided funds for resolving their long standing issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

