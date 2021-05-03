Cache of Indian made arms seized in Balochistan

KOHLU: Balochistan Levies conducted an operation in Soraf Nala area in Kohlu, Balochistan on Sunday. According to Deputy Commissioner Kohlu, Imran Ibrahim said the cache of arms and ammunition including MG-3 gun, mortar gun, missiles, rounds, rockets and other ammunition recovered during the operation.

According to the DC, the recovered arms and ammunition are Indian-made. Last year on September 22, Police had foiled a major terror bid by recovering huge amount of explosives, arms and ammunition in two different intelligence-based search and strike operations in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the police, more than 20 kilograms of explosives, including improvised explosive devices, hand grenades, bullet-proof jackets and material used in suicide bomb blasts had been seized from the basement of a house in village Himmat. More than 30 kilograms of explosives had also been recovered during a raid near Zafarabad area.