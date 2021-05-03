ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Basilashvili triumphs in Munich for fifth career title

AFP 03 May 2021

MUNICH: Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili won his fifth career title and second of 2021 on Sunday when he defeated Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the Munich clay court final.

World number 35 Basilashvili, 29, triumphed 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) against 31-year-old Struff who was playing in his first final.

Basilashvili had also captured the Qatar title earlier this year, beating Roger Federer on his way to the trophy.

“It wasn’t easy and I was super-tight at the end,” said the Georgian. “It was very difficult. It’s never easy playing Jan, he’s a very big fighter and serves really well. “I am super happy. It seems like German conditions suit me,” added Basilashvili who also won the Hamburg clay court title back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

Basilashvili triumphs in Munich for fifth career title

