394 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

APP 02 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday said that 394 new cases of Coronavirus were reported from the federal capital during the last 24 hours.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 431 cases were reported on Saturday while 427 cases were reported on Friday. He said so far 75,892 cases were reported from the federal capital while 691 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He added 62,959 patients had been recovered completely.

Commenting on the present Corona situation across the country, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that the government had taken appropriate measures and tightened restrictions to curb the COVID-19 disease as the virus was continuing to spread fast in the country.

He said the government was closely monitoring the third wave and it may lock down more areas if other interventions did not work in the next few days.

He said the prime minister had also engaged the armed forces to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being followed in locked-down areas which had a high positivity ratio.

He said the NCOC had access to data from all districts and reviewed it on a daily basis. Its decisions are based on the spread of the virus, the success of SOP enforcement, and the capacity of the healthcare system, he added.

The official said, “Our engineers are actively working on making more plants functional for the production of oxygen. The diversion from non-essential industries was also being planned while avenues for import from other countries were also being explored.”

He said logistics for the transport, including the availability of trucks and drivers, were also being monitored while guidelines for using oxygen efficiently were being issued to ensure that there was no wastage.

394 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

