ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,070
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
829,933
441424hr
Sindh
284,738
Punjab
304,889
Balochistan
22,528
Islamabad
75,892
KPK
119,277
Business Recorder Logo
May 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP planning ration card scheme for poor segment of society: CM

  • He said that the initiative would prove a milestone towards materialize Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a welfare state.
APP Updated 02 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government is planning to launch a ration card scheme on the pattern of Sehat card scheme with the aim to provide free ration to the vulnerable segments of society.

He was talking to a delegation of women members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly t here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Sunday. Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus, MPA Sumaira Shams led the delegation.

During meeting, Chief Minister and women legislators discussed matters related to public welfare initiatives and issues faced by women folk across the province.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister told that under the ration card scheme monthly ration will be provided to deserving and needy families at their door steps.

He said that the initiative would prove a milestone towards materialize Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a welfare state.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was truly a people-friendly government which always thought of the poor people and took practical steps for their welfare.

The women members of the assembly one by one apprised the Chief Minister of the public issues in their respective areas and he assured their resolution on priority basis.

He said that a special meeting of the parliamentary party will be convened soon after Eidul Fitre to devise a strategy to resolve all those issues.

He also issued directives to the officials of the concerned departments on the spot for resolving some of the urgent public issues identified by the MPAs.

He termed the role of women MPAs as of vital importance for the resolving public issues, and assured that they would be taken on board at every level.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government was working on a comprehensive plan to strengthen the health service delivery system on sound footings. He said that work was underway to set up big hospitals in all the four regions of the province under public-private partnership.

He said that with the establishment of such hospitals, quality health care facilities would be available to the people of the province at local level and burden of patients on the tertiary care hospitals would be reduced.

Mahmood Khan stated that work was underway on a project worth Rs. 9.00 billion for revamping all the Districts Headquarter Hospitals of the province which would be completed in next two years.

The Chief Minister said that despite difficult financial situation due to the prevailing Corona situation, the government would not compromise on public welfare schemes in next year's budget and maximum possible relief would be given to the poor segment of society.

He urged upon the women MPAs to play their role in creating awareness among the people with regard to the implementation of Corona SOPs in their respective areas.

Mahmood Khan Sehat card scheme

KP planning ration card scheme for poor segment of society: CM

Iran FM asks Soleimani family for 'forgiveness' after leak

Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits new record

Shahbaz rejects govt's proposal to use electronic voting system in next elections

Everyone should get COVID vaccination without hesitation, says SAPM

COVID hotspots: Micro smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Karachi

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 113 deaths, 4,414 new cases in 24 hours

Labour Day message: Govt committed to improving conditions: PM

July-April collection stands at Rs3.78trn

Electoral reforms: PM again invites opposition

Premature termination of 11 oil-fired power plants: Power Division forms body to make recommendations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters