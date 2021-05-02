PML-N escape from negotiations on electoral reforms unfortunate: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz escape from negotiations on electoral reforms was very unfortunate.

In a tweet, he said that their claim that the reform process has to be done by the Election Commission instead of the Parliament showed that they have no understanding of the system and no interest in reforms.

Why would a party always coming to power through conspiracies talk of electoral reforms, he remarked.