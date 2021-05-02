ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Pakistan

CM visits city to review ongoing uplift works, Covid-19 SOPs

  • The Chief Minister inspected cleanliness work of SITE Nullah, Keamari and directed the contractor to remove garbage.
APP 02 May 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited various parts of the city and inspected on-going development works, cleanliness of nullas and implementation of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

He was accompanied by his Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi and PD Karachi Package Khalid Masroor.

The Chief Minister on his visit to Keamari reviewed the road from Gul Bai to Y-junction. It is a 5.5 km road right from Gul Bai to Y-junction and was being constructed at a cost of Rs one billion.

The Chief Minister said the road was not only being constructed but widened. The width of each side of the road has been kept at 10.5 meter and for the first-time water and sewerage line have also been laid in the area, he told people gathered on the occasion.

He added that there were six different nullas crossing the main road which were also being reconstructed.

The Chief Minister inspected cleanliness work of SITE Nullah, Keamari and directed the contractor to remove garbage.

He directed PD of the project to complete the on-going work by the end of next month. So far, over 65 percent construction work of the road has been completed.

Just after Keamari, the Chief Minister along with his team visited SITE area where survey of 17 roads was at final stage to reconstruct them. He visited all road to be constructed next month.

The Chief Minister visited the roads where the water board has started laying lines after which work on the roads would be properly initiated.

The scheme of 17 roads of SITE area has been launched for Rs 1.1 billion. These roads in the SITE area would be reconstructed after over 30 years.

The Chief Minister from SITE went to visit Banaras where he reviewed the construction of Orange Line Project and found people were not observing SOPs.

The Chief Minister visited Gulshan-e-Maymar where work on different roads was in progress. He checked the quality and pace of work and issued necessary directions.

CM visits city to review ongoing uplift works, Covid-19 SOPs

