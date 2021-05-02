ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,070
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
829,933
441424hr
Sindh
284,738
Punjab
304,889
Balochistan
22,528
Islamabad
75,892
KPK
119,277
Business Recorder Logo
May 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bradley, Burns share PGA Valspar lead as Homa charges

  • He would welcome another chance at some of the putts that went off target.
AFP 02 May 2021

MIAMI: Americans Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns each fired a two-under par 69 to remain deadlocked for the lead after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Valspar Championship.

Burns, chasing his first PGA title, sank a bogey putt from just outside eight feet at the closing hole while Bradley, the 2011 PGA Championship winner, missed a par putt from just inside eight feet at the par-4 18th.

That left them level for the 54-hole lead on 14-under 199 at Innisbrook resort's Copperhead course in Palm Harbor, Florida, with compatriot Max Homa third on 200 after firing a 66.

Bradley and Burns matched the 54-hole course record set by South Korea's K.J. Choi in 2002 and equaled by Canada's Adam Hadwin in 2017.

Burns, who has had four 36-hole PGA leads this season but only a best of third at Riviera in February, opened with an eagle and was four-under through five, but bogeys at 16 and 18 dropped him back.

"I played really well, got off to a great start," Burns said. "Overall, I played solid.

"Tomorrow will be a fresh start. I'll try to commit to the process and keep playing well," Burns said. "Managing the golf course, putting it in the right spots, will be big tomorrow."

Bradley produced the third-lowest 54-hole score of his career but a host of near-miss putts left him shaking his head over what might have been.

"Today could have been my best round of the tournament. I just didn't hole the putts I did the first two rounds," Bradley said. "But I'm still tied for the lead and still in the tournament."

He would welcome another chance at some of the putts that went off target.

"I hit perfect shots. I put the ball where I wanted it. I was hitting the ball nicely," Bradley said. "I know I can do it. I feel like if I go out tomorrow and stick to my process I can have a chance at the end."

Final-pair partners Bradley and Burns were both in bunkers at 18. Burns had a plugged lie and powered the ball 75 feet from the hole while Bradley punched out to just beyond seven feet, but each made five.

"I would have taken five after seeing where that plugged lie was," Burns said.

PGA Championship Max Homa Keegan Bradley Palm Harbor

Bradley, Burns share PGA Valspar lead as Homa charges

Everyone should get COVID vaccination without hesitation, says SAPM

COVID hotspots: Micro smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Karachi

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 113 deaths, 4,414 new cases in 24 hours

Labour Day message: Govt committed to improving conditions: PM

July-April collection stands at Rs3.78trn

Electoral reforms: PM again invites opposition

Premature termination of 11 oil-fired power plants: Power Division forms body to make recommendations

All available vaccines are safe: SAPM

NIH detects two new Covid-19 variants

PPP terms EVM ‘a non-starter’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters