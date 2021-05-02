ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Changing lives of working class mission of PM: Fawad

NNI 02 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s mission was to change the lives of the working class and the downtrodden.

In his message on the occasion of International Labour Day, he said Ehsaas programme and housing sector development initiatives were a strong proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s heartfelt commitment to the welfare of workers.

He said that May 1 was the day of workers who demand their legitimate rights from the world as the working class was the architect of human development and civilization.

Chaudhry Fawad opined that only the development of the worker and the protection of his rights can guarantee the collective development of society and the well-being of the people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan made the poor workers guests of the state by arranging shelter homes and Langar Khanas for those sleeping on the streets hungry. He said that during ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the focus of Imran Khan’s thinking was well being of the working class. The first priority of the government was to take steps to improve workers’ health and provide them employment.

Chaudhry Fawad vowed that the struggle to get rid of the exploitative system and provide social justice to the poor would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

