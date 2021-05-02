ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Punjab govt increases minimum monthly wage to Rs20,000

INP 02 May 2021

LAHORE: On the occasion of Labour Day, which is being observed in Pakistan and many other countries in the World on May 1, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced to increase minimum monthly wage to Rs 20,000.

Usman Buzdar said in his statement that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government increased minimum wage by up to Rs 5,000 in past three years as welfare of labourers is the foremost priority of the incumbent regime unlike the former governments which did not take any solid steps in this regard.

The Punjab CM went on to say that his government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, introduced online labour inspection and eliminated the previous outdated system. He said other social security incentives were also increased to facilitate the labour class.

