FBR’s efforts praised

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded the efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which achieved a growth of 57 percent in April 2021 and 14 percent for July-April (2020-21), with collection of Rs384 billion and Rs3,780 billion, respectively.

According to a tweet of Imran Khan Saturday, "I commend FBR efforts on achieving growth of 57 percent in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs.384 billion compared to Rs.240 billion in April 2020. During Jul-April (2020-21) collection reached Rs.3780 billion-14 percent higher than the same period last year."

The PM said that this remarkable growth shows the government's policies have led to broad-based economic revival.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021