Islamabad condemns Afghan terror attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Pul-e-Alam, capital city of Logar province, Afghanistan, in which scores of innocent lives were lost and many others were injured.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri extended the people and the government of Pakistan's heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the quick recovery of the injured.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations. At this moment of grief, Pakistan stands by Afghan brethren in their struggle against the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan will continue to support Afghanistan on its path to peace, progress and prosperity,” he added.

According to Afghan media reports, at least 30 people including students were killed in a car bombing in Pul-e-Alam, but no terrorist group has so far claimed responsibility for the brutal attack.

