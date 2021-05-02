Maryam advises Imran Khan to step down

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down. Reacting to a tweet posted by Imran Khan inviting the opposition for election reforms, the PML-N leader said, “You (Imran) have been rejected over and over again, after PTI candidate faced worst defeat in the NA-249 Karachi by-polls.”

Addressing Imran Khan in her tweet, Maryam said “your party came last in NA-249, so you need not to worry and please do not try to look relevant. You have been rejected over and over again, step down.” She said, “Not to use this as a pretext to pressurize Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and escape from foreign funding case while acting smart.”

Maryam also criticized PTI blaming of rigging in Daska, public made you bite the dust twice despite your efforts to run away from re-election.

