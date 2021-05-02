ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Pakistan

146 more succumb to coronavirus, positivity ratio 9.63pc

Recorder Report 02 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: At least 146 more succumbed to coronavirus in the country on Saturday, taking the nationwide death tally to 17,957. About 48,740 coronavirus tests were conducted in the country, of which 4,696 tested positive, showed the data by National Command Operation Centre (NCOC). The positivity ratio was recorded at 9.63% in the country as of May 01.

With the emergence of new infections, the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 825,519, with most cases reported in Punjab.

The number of recoveries has reached 717,009 across the country so far. Moreover, the number of active cases in the country stands at 90,553.

The national death toll after the recent deaths stands at 17,957, of which, 8,500 were from Punjab, 4,645 Sindh, 3,310 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 683 Islamabad, 236 Balochistan, 107 GB, and 476 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Amid surging coronavirus cases in the country, the federal government also imposed a ban on Youm-e-Ali processions, while majalis will be permitted under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which are already in place for Ramazan.

An important session on the conduct of Youm-e-Ali was held at NCOC, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan were also present.

The provincial secretaries and representatives of law enforcement agencies attended the session through video link.

“Keeping in view the risk factor due to the ongoing surge in COVID spread across the country and particularly in major urban centres, it was decided to ban all sort of processions while holding of Majalis has been permitted under strict COVID SOPs which are already in place for Ramazan ul Mubarik,” read an NCOC statement.

The forum emphasised the need to engage religious scholars and community leaders at provincial and district levels for the implementation of these decisions.

