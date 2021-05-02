PPMA rejects govt’s decision on Eid holidays

KARACHI: The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) has rejected the decision of the federal government to grant six-day Eid holidays. In a press statement, spokesman and former PPMA chairman Dr Kaiser Waheed said that the pharmaceutical industry should not be subjected to such a prolonged closure this year on the account of Eid holidays.

He said that such a prolonged closure of the drug manufacturing units could create a crisis of medicines in the country amid a troubling third wave of coronavirus infections. He said the manufacturing and supply of medicines was essential national service as it should continue without any interruption.

“The production and supply of medicines should continue especially when the country is battling a constant health crisis in the form of a deadly infectious disease,” he said.

