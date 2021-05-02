Inter-provincial group involved in counterfeit currency arrested

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a major operation has exposed inter-provincial groups involved in counterfeit currency, domestic and foreign.
According to details, Director FIA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nasir Mahmood Satti received a tip-off that some elements in the vicinity of Peshawar were involved in the business of counterfeit domestic and foreign currency - on which Director FIA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assistant Director FI A Commercial Banking Circle, Peshawar formed a raid team headed by Mian Amir Qabal and SHO Zainullah and issued instructions to take timely legal action.
SHO Commercial Banking Circle, Peshawar conducted a raid on a cell located at Sura Khora area. Fake Pakistani and foreign currency and fake Pakistani prize bond were recovered from the possession of the accused.
