Inter-provincial group involved in counterfeit currency arrested

Recorder Report 02 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a major operation has exposed inter-provincial groups involved in counterfeit currency, domestic and foreign.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested an inter-provincial group involved in counterfeit currency at home and abroad and launched an investigation, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

According to details, Director FIA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nasir Mahmood Satti received a tip-off that some elements in the vicinity of Peshawar were involved in the business of counterfeit domestic and foreign currency - on which Director FIA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assistant Director FI A Commercial Banking Circle, Peshawar formed a raid team headed by Mian Amir Qabal and SHO Zainullah and issued instructions to take timely legal action.

SHO Commercial Banking Circle, Peshawar conducted a raid on a cell located at Sura Khora area. Fake Pakistani and foreign currency and fake Pakistani prize bond were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FIA Nasir Mahmood Satti Mian Amir Qabal counterfeit currency

