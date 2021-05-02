‘Punjab govt committed for workers’ welfare’

LAHORE: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat in his special message on May Day said that on Saturday on the occasion of International Workers’ Rights Day, I pay homage to the greatness of all the workers of Punjab. He said that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking concrete steps for the welfare of all sections including the workers.

Raja Basharat said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had won the hearts of the workers by raising their minimum monthly wage to Rs 20,000 on this May Day.

He said that the previous government had increased the minimum wage by only Rs 3,000 in five years while the Buzdar government had increased the record by Rs 5,000 in a short span of three years. He said that the Punjab government was taking several important steps for the welfare of the workers.

Recently, a new housing policy has been approved for the betterment of the workers. Separate quotas have also been allocated for widows of deceased workers. He assured that the Punjab government would enact all kinds of new legislation for the welfare of the workers and the existing laws would be improved.

