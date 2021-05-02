ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
President Alvi telephones Ulema, appeals for Covid SOPs

Recorder Report 02 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Saturday, telephoned as many as 14 Ulema of various schools of thought and appealed to them to play their role for enforcement of anti-COVID precautionary measures during the holy month of Ramazan.

During the conversation with the religious scholars, the president urged them to ensure implementation of the COVID SOPs in their respective purview. The president urged the people to cooperate with the government by wearing masks and observing other precautions to contain spread of the coronavirus.

He said it was essential for the followers to abide by the teachings of holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for protection against pandemic. Therefore, the Ulema should urge the people to show discipline in this testing time, he said.

The statement said that the religious scholars appreciated the president’s role for creating harmony between various faiths and schools of thought.

During the telephonic conversation, Mufti Taqi Usmani appreciated President Alvi’s role for prevention from the coronavirus. He also sought the president’s role for speedy disposal of a bill regarding Auqaf by the committee working under the chair of speaker National Assembly.

Pir Aminul Hasnaat thanked the president for holding consultation with Ulema on varying issues of national importance. On his request, the president would meet Pir Naqibur Rehman.

Arif Alvi also held telephonic conversation with Raja Nasir Abbas, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, and Maulana Raghib Hussain Naeemi, and called for their role for implementation of the SOPs.

