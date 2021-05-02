Our target is to vaccinate 80,000 people daily: Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday chaired a high level meeting to review the emerging corona situation, initiative to increase vaccination centres, boosting health facilities at public sector hospitals for Covid-19 patients and other connected issues.

Present in the meeting were Law Minister Raja Basharat whereas Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bukht joined via video link. Senior Member of Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Home), and senior military and civil officials were present.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Commissioner Lahore Division and Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department presented details of actions taken for the control of the pandemic in Punjab. The Health Minister said, “We are increasing the number of vaccination centers in Punjab. Our target is to vaccinate 80,000 people daily in the province. We are ensuring uninterrupted supply of oxygen in Punjab. We are in complete coordination with private hospitals for treatment of Corona patients.”

She said, “Compliance with SOPs is being ensured in cities having higher positivity ratio. All institutions are working in collaboration for the control of Corona pandemic in Punjab. Due to rising number of cases, we have made corresponding increase of facilities in public sector hospitals. Corona situation is being monitored continuously in Punjab. Vaccination staff is being doubled at vaccination centers to cope with increasing rush. As per directions from the NCOC, the SOPs are being implemented and our special focus is on gradual scale up of vaccination of people. There will be no compromise on lives of people and with joint efforts of people and their government, we will overcome the pandemic.”

