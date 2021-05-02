ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,957
14624hr
Pakistan Cases
825,519
469624hr
Sindh
283,560
Punjab
303,182
Balochistan
22,369
Islamabad
75,498
KPK
118,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

APTMA slams shutting down country for 10 consecutive days

Recorder Report 02 May 2021

LAHORE: Patron in Chief APTMA, Gohar Ejaz on Saturday rejected the decision of the government for giving Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from 10th to 16th May 2021. While expressing his concerns, he said that as a result of this decision there will be a practical shut down in the country for 10 days from Saturday, 8th May to Monday 17th May 2021. Shutting down the country for 10 consecutive days is unacceptable as it would create a lot of glitches for the economy, industries, particularly the exporters who will not be able to dispatch their shipments abroad due to the complete closure of banks, ports, customs, and all other departments during excessive holidays.

He warned that we cannot afford such extended holidays as they will result in giving losses of up to billions of rupees to the national exchequer and terribly affect business activities particularly the exports. Simultaneously, it will badly affect and deprive the daily wage earners of the country of their desperately needed earnings for continuous 10 days. Workers will find it impossible to feed their families creating a social disaster.

Gohar Ejaz said that textile industry is committed to double the exports despite the issues and hardship. Textile manufacturers have orders in hand and are working day and night to dispatch shipments according to the agreed schedule.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

