ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,957
14624hr
Pakistan Cases
825,519
469624hr
Sindh
283,560
Punjab
303,182
Balochistan
22,369
Islamabad
75,498
KPK
118,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President phones Ulema to seek their role for enforcement of COVID SOPs

  • They should also instruct the people to cooperate with the government by wearing masks and observing other precautions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, he urged.
APP Updated 01 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday telephoned 14 Ulema of different schools of thought and appealed them to play their role for enforcement of anti-COVID precautions during Holy Ramazan.

During the conversation with religious scholars, the president urged them to ensure implementation of COVID Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in their respective purview.

They should also instruct the people to cooperate with the government by wearing masks and observing other precautions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, he urged.

He said it was essential for the followers to abide by the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for protection against pandemic.

Therefore, the Ulema should urge the people to show discipline in this testing time.

The religious scholars appreciated the president’s role for creating harmony between different faiths and schools of thought.

During the telephonic conversation, Mufti Taqi Usmani appreciated President Alvi’s role for prevention from coronavirus.

He also sought president’s role for speedy disposal of a bill regarding Auqaf by the committee working under the chair of Speaker National Assembly.

Pir Aminul Hasnaat thanked the president for holding consultation with Ulema on varying issues of national importance.

On his request, the president would meet Pir Naqibur Rehman.

Arif Alvi also held telephonic conversation with Raja Nasir Abbas, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari and Maulana Raghib Hussain Naeemi and called for their role for implementation of the SOPs.

Coronavirus Arif Alvi National Assembly SOPs COVID SOPS Ramazan Mufti Taqi Usmani

President phones Ulema to seek their role for enforcement of COVID SOPs

US Senators table bill to develop ROZs in Pakistan, Afghanistan border region

Policies leading to economic revival says PM, as FBR post impressive growth

PM wants CPEC to help usher in ISI

SBP hopes to boost investment in Pakistan: Raza Baqir

Sindh detects Brazilian, South African variants

Resolution adopted by EU Parliament: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Ministries, divisions: No expenditure sans available budget, PAOs warned

Assessable customs value of MG vehicles raised by 14.5pc

Govt to lift ban on TLP?

SPI up 0.05pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters