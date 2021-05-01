ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,957
14624hr
Pakistan Cases
825,519
469624hr
Sindh
283,560
Punjab
303,182
Balochistan
22,369
Islamabad
75,498
KPK
118,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 13 more lives in Sindh, infects 1178 others

  • Shah said that out of 14,739 samples tested more 1178 persons diagnosed COVID-19 that constituted 8 percent current detection rate.
APP 01 May 2021

KARACHI: As many as 13 more COVID-19 patients passed away overnight lifting the death toll to 4,658 while 1178 new cases of Coronavirus emerged.

The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement issued here on Saturday informed that 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,658 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that out of 14,739 samples tested more 1178 persons diagnosed COVID-19 that constituted 8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,651,515 tests have been conducted against which 284,737 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 264,832 patients have recovered, including 418 overnight.

The CM said that out of 15,247 under treatment patients 14,620 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 620 at different hospitals. Condition of 584 patients was stated to be critical, including 44 shifted to ventilators, he added.

According to the statement, out of 1178 new cases, 419 have been detected from Karachi, including 235 from district East, 83 of district South, 42 Malir, 29 Korangi, 24 Central, and 6 from district West.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad has 207 new cases, Sukkur has 85, Naushero Feroze 59, Sanghar 46, Shikarpur 42, Tando Allahyar 36, Shaheed Benazirabad 34, Mirpurkhas 32, Jamshoro 23, Tando Muhammad Khan 18, Badin and Dadu 13 each, Larkana 12, Khairpur 10, Ghotki and Kashmore 7 each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah COVID19 coronavirus cases Covid death toll

COVID-19 claims 13 more lives in Sindh, infects 1178 others

US Senators table bill to develop ROZs in Pakistan, Afghanistan border region

Policies leading to economic revival says PM, as FBR post impressive growth

PM wants CPEC to help usher in ISI

SBP hopes to boost investment in Pakistan: Raza Baqir

Sindh detects Brazilian, South African variants

Resolution adopted by EU Parliament: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Ministries, divisions: No expenditure sans available budget, PAOs warned

Assessable customs value of MG vehicles raised by 14.5pc

Govt to lift ban on TLP?

SPI up 0.05pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters