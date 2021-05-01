Pakistan
Coronavirus claims 3 more lives
01 May 2021
HYDERABAD: The coronavirus here on Saturday claimed 3 more lives of the patients admitted in Liaquat University Hospital’s COVID-19 ward, the hospital’s sources said.
Two of the deceased patients were women and they belonged to Hyderabad while the third male deceased patient hailed from Jamshoro district.
Meanwhile, the Public School Hyderabad which is the district largest public sector school and college directed its 11 employees have been tested positive with the coronavirus to isolate themselves at their homes.
The school, however, has not been closed for the employees who have become worried following the positive results of their 11 colleagues.
The infected employees include 7 teachers, an assistant, a gardener, a peon and a female staff.
