Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas Report launched for labour welfare

ISLAMABAD: Ehsaas has launched 'Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas Report' to safeguard the labour welfare.

The report was launched in a webinar on Saturday on the eve of World Labour Day which was co-chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar and SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Bukhari.

Addressing the webinar, Dr Sania Nishtar said that our prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the first to stand for the rights of workers when he said to 'pay the worker his wages before his sweat has dried'.

She said ‘Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas’ report is the first of its kind that will help the government focus on universalizing the social protection system in Pakistan and with a particular emphasis on including informal economy workers in the fold of social protection.

She said Labour Force Survey 2017-18 micro-data suggests that 24.89 million workers are at-risk for jobs disruption and income losses.

Endorsing the finding of report, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari said the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development is committed to Prime Minister's vision of Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas to ensure equitable distribution of resources in the society.