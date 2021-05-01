Pakistan
Asad urges people to adopt SOPs to control coronavirus
- He said situation regarding implementation of SOPs has improved after arrival of Pak Army.
01 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has urged the people to adopt Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to control coronavirus from spreading at large scale in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said situation regarding implementation of SOPs about coronavirus has improved after arrival of Pak Army to assist the government in this regard.
