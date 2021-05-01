ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
USA, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports in 3 quarters

  • Total exports to the USA during July-March (2020-21) were recorded at US $ 3563.734 million against the exports of US $ 3103.817 million during July-March (2019-20).
APP 01 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first three quarters of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China.

Total exports to the USA during July-March (2020-21) were recorded at US $ 3563.734 million against the exports of US $ 3103.817 million during July-March (2019-20), showing growth of 14.81 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $ 1507.344 million against the exports of US $ 1281.073 million last year, showing increase of 17.66 percent.

China was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $ 1407.743 million during the months under review against the exports of US $1298.531 million during last year, showing decline of 8.41 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US $ 1133.038 million against US $1035.960 million during last year, showing increase of 9.37 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US $ 1085.837 million against US $ 1246.377 million last year, the data revealed.

During July-March (2020-21), the exports to Holland were recorded at US $830.484 million against US $776.703 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US $ 746.328 million against US $790.377 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $558.624 million against the exports of US $ 592.065 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US $ 595.258 million against US $685.222 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $438.418 million against US $ 574.038 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $ 330.936 million against US $ 327.842 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US $ 365.240 million against US $ 352.620 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Turkey were recorded at US $192.223 million during the current year compared to US $217.662 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US $228.180 million against US $ 210.883 million, to Poland US $ 221.566 million against US $ 201.458 million whereas the exports to Australia stood at US $ 191.371 million during the current year against US $ 153.049 million during last year.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed increase of 2.29 percent in three quarters, from US $ 18.280 billion to US $ 18.699 billion.

