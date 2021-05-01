Zimbabwe openers reach 36-0 at lunch

HARARE: Zimbabwe openers lived dangerously to reach 36-0 in their second innings at lunch on the third day after Pakistan gained a big 250-run lead in the first Test in Harare on Saturday.

Kevin Kasuza was unbeaten on 21 and Tarisai Musakanda was batting on 14 with Zimbabwe still requiring a further 214 runs to avoid an innings defeat with all 10 wickets intact.

Pakistan were bowled out for 426 in their first innings in reply to Zimbabwe's 176.

Pakistan could have dismissed Kasuza on 15 but Imran Butt spilled a sharp chest high catch off Shaheen Shah Afridi, much to the frustration of the bowler.

Earlier, Pakistan were dismissed for 426 after resuming at a healthy 374-6 before Fawad Alam became the last man out for 140.

Alam, who was 108 not out overnight, hit 20 boundaries in his three minute short of five hour batting. He tried to hit Muzarabani to the leg side but edged to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva to end a fighting knock.

Hasan Ali effectively used the long handle in his 26-ball 30 including two sixes and three boundaries.

Muzarabani finished with 4-73 while Donald Tiripano had figures of 3-89.

Brief Scores:

Zimbabwe 1st innings 176 (R. Kia 48; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-43, Hasan Ali 4-53)

Pakistan 426 (Fawad Alam 140, Imran Butt 91, Abid Ali 60; B. Muzarabani 4-63, D. Tiripano 3-89)

Zimbabwe second innings 36-0