Business & Finance

Policies leading to economic revival says PM, as FBR post impressive growth

  • The prime minister said that the rise in FBR revenue indicates that the government policies have led to broad-based economic revival.
Ali Ahmed 01 May 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday commended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving an impressive 57 percent growth in revenue for the month of April.

“I commend FBR efforts on achieving growth of 57pc in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs.384bn compared to Rs.240bn in April 2020. During Jul-Apr collections reached Rs.3780 bn – 14pc higher than the same period last year,” said PM Khan in a tweet post.

The prime minister said that the rise in FBR revenue indicates that the government policies have led to broad-based economic revival.

As per details, FBR now has to collect Rs911 billion in the remaining two months of the fiscal year 2020-21 after it revised its revenue target to Rs 4,693 billion for the fiscal year.

The government has earlier set a revenue target of Rs4,963 billion for the current fiscal year, however, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has allowed the government to revise it down to Rs4,693 billion during its review held in March.

Imran Khan FBR policies tax collection revenue target

