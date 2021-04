Chaman border crossing point to be operational for seven days

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced opening of Pak-Afghan boarder at Chaman post for seven days a week on the eve of Eid. According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the competent authority has been pleased to allow Chaman border crossing point (BCP) operational for 18 hours a day seven days a week with immediate effect. All concerned are requested to take necessary action as per rules/police, it says.

