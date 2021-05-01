Bilawal asks president, PM to resign over Justice Isa’s issue

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday demanded President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar and the entire cabinet’s resignations from their posts following Supreme Court (SC) verdict in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Bilawal said not only the president but Prime Minister Imran Khan and the entire cabinet were also to blame for filing a ‘false’ reference against the Supreme Court judge.

Welcoming the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision, Bilawal said the PPP had raised its voice even when the reference was filed against the judge. “It was an attack on the judiciary. President and the prime minister should have resigned for filing the reference with a mala fide intent,” he stressed. He demanded an inquiry against those people who, what he said, had made Justice Isa subject of ‘political victimisation’.

“We are opposed to the character assassination of anybody,” he said categorically. He said never ever in the history had anybody accused PPP of rigging the elections. “Will you stoop down so low that you are now accusing us of rigging?” he questioned.

Reacting to the PPP’s victory in NA-249 by-election, Bilawal said that the PPP was deprived of victory several times but the people of Karachi have rejected the selected government, adding that Pakistan’s politics is moving towards democratic forces.

Responding to rigging allegations after a PPP candidate won from NA-249, Bilawal Bhutto said that those who are raising hue and cry over their loss and terming it a Daska 2 should inform as to where violent incidents like Daska have been repeated during the Baldia by-poll.

“The PML-N friends should learn to admit their loss. If they have any proof of rigging in NA-249 then bring it forward or otherwise stay silent,” he said adding that instead of fighting with the federal government, they want to create a fight within the opposition parties.

He said that both Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Muhammad Zubair were at the DRO office to collect election results. “I would have called Shehbaz Sharif if PML-N secured victory from the constituency,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman said that the people of Karachi had given them a historic victory and proved that they were not with the government. The people have sent a message to the incompetent government.

Bilawal said he would have gleefully felicitated PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in case his party had won the by-poll in NA-249.

Taking a jibe at the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Bilawal termed Maryam Nawaz’s statement irresponsible, adding that everyone knows which party committed the most fraud in the history of the country.

Responding to a query, the PPP chairman said that whenever PPP came to power, it made efforts to overcome water shortage in Sindh. “But the truth of the matter is that there has been no implementation on the 1991 water accord,” he said, and added.

“We blame India for stealing our share of water, but our own house is not in order.” He said Sindh was being deprived of its share in water, and it was admitted even by PTI’s Faisal Vawda when he was the federal minister.

“We are supplying water to Karachi from Hub,” he said, but at the same time urged the Centre to provide Sindh its share in water. Bilawal said it was PPP’s service for the people of NA-249 that had won it the by-poll on April 29.