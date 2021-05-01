MoIT DDWP approves project worth Rs651.771m

ISLAMABAD: The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on Friday approved a project worth Rs 651.771 million for fiscal year 2021-22. The Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunic-ation Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired the 3rd meeting of DDWP for fiscal year 2021-22, here on Friday.

The meeting gave approval of a project the National Center for testing 5G/IOT Products and Services worth Rs651.771 million. The meeting also reviewed progress regarding Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2020-21. The meeting emphasised upon complete use of fund allocated for IT projects of Ministry of IT and Telecom. The chair was appraised about current status of projects especially regarding usage of fund.

Siddiqui reiterated the speedy utilization of funds for the projects. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecom and representatives of the National Information Technology Board (NITB), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Special Communic-ations Organization (SCO), and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

