KARACHI: Shipping activity remained active at the Port where four ships, OOCL Washington, Johanna Oldendroff, Nord Merkur and Sea Fortune carrying Containers, Coal, Gas oil and Chemicals were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Thursday, 29th April-2021 .

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, Steel coil, Chemicals, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, two ships, Wealthy Loyal and Xin Hai Tong-23 sailed out to sea on Friday morning and five more ships, Common Atlas, Mehmet Aksoy, Josephine Maersk, OOCL Washington and Sea Fortune are expected to sail from PQEPT, FAP, QICT and EVTL on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A total of 6100 containers were handled out of which 2724 were of imports and 3376 were of exports. 2724 import containers comprised of 574 of 20s and 1006 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 08 of 20s and 65 of 40s. Export containers 3376 comprised of 731 of 20s and 847 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 171 of 20s and 390 of 40s.

PORT QASIM

Cargo volume of 211,875 tonnes, comprising 170,674 tonnes imports cargo and 41,201 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,780 Containers (3,520 TEUs imports and 1,260 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, FSL New York, Marangas Troy, IDC Falcon, Daimongate and Pedhoulas Rose & two more ships, Safmarine Nyassa and Glen Canyon carrying Palm oil, Natural gas, Coal, Soya bean and Containers are expected take berths at LCT, PGPCL, PQEPT, PIBT, FAP and QICT on Friday (today), 30th April, while a container vessel ‘CMA CGM Moliere is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and three more ships, Diyala, RDO Fortune and Fuwairit with containers and Natural gas are due to arrive on Saturday, 1st May-2021.

