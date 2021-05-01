KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (April 30, 2021).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 28.04.2021 MW-2 African Baza Cement Global Maritime 20.04.2021 MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Johanna Coal G.A.C 29.04.2021 Oldendroff ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Common Coal Sino Trans 28.04.2021 Atlas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Josephine Containers Maersk Pak 29.04.2021 Maersk ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT OOCL Containers CMA CGM 29.04.2021 Washington ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Nord Merkur Gas oil Trans Marine 29.04.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Mehmet Canola Ocean Services 24.04.2021 Aksoy ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Sea Chemicals 29.04.2021 Fortitude ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Wealthy Palm oil Alpine 30.04.2021 Loyal Xin Hai Steel coil Legend Logistic -do- Tong-23 ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Common Atlas Coal Sino Trans 30.04.2021 Josephine Containers Maersk Pak -do- Maersk OOCL Containers CMA CGM -do- Washington Mehmet Aksoy Canola Ocean Services -do- Sea Fortitude Chemicals -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= FSL Palm oil Alpine 30.04.2021 New York Marangas LNG G.S.A -do- Troy Pedhoulas Soya bean Ocean Services -do- Rose Daimongate Coal East Wind -do- IDC Falcon Coal Sino Trans -do- Gail Coal Sino Trans Waiting for berth Chemroute Palm Alpine - Pegasus Products PRO Alliance Mogas Trans Marine - Amazon Gas oil Alpine - Fortitude Al-Soor-II Gas oil G.A.C - White Peal LPG M. International - Seacon-7 Steel Coil Asia Marine - Parandowski Project Sea Hawk - Cargo ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= CMA Containers CMA CGM 30.04.2021 CGM Moliere Safmarine Containers Maersk Pak -do- Nyassa Glen Canyon Containers -do- Diyala Containers Maersk Pak 01.05.2021 RDO Fortune Containers -do- =============================================================================

