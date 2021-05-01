Markets
Shipping Intelligence
01 May 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (April 30, 2021).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 28.04.2021
MW-2 African Baza Cement Global Maritime 20.04.2021
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Johanna Coal G.A.C 29.04.2021
Oldendroff
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Common Coal Sino Trans 28.04.2021
Atlas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Josephine Containers Maersk Pak 29.04.2021
Maersk
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT OOCL Containers CMA CGM 29.04.2021
Washington
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Nord Merkur Gas oil Trans Marine 29.04.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Mehmet Canola Ocean Services 24.04.2021
Aksoy
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Sea Chemicals 29.04.2021
Fortitude
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Wealthy Palm oil Alpine 30.04.2021
Loyal
Xin Hai Steel coil Legend Logistic -do-
Tong-23
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Common Atlas Coal Sino Trans 30.04.2021
Josephine Containers Maersk Pak -do-
Maersk
OOCL Containers CMA CGM -do-
Washington
Mehmet Aksoy Canola Ocean Services -do-
Sea Fortitude Chemicals -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
FSL Palm oil Alpine 30.04.2021
New York
Marangas LNG G.S.A -do-
Troy
Pedhoulas Soya bean Ocean Services -do-
Rose
Daimongate Coal East Wind -do-
IDC Falcon Coal Sino Trans -do-
Gail Coal Sino Trans Waiting for berth
Chemroute Palm Alpine -
Pegasus Products
PRO Alliance Mogas Trans Marine -
Amazon Gas oil Alpine -
Fortitude
Al-Soor-II Gas oil G.A.C -
White Peal LPG M. International -
Seacon-7 Steel Coil Asia Marine -
Parandowski Project Sea Hawk -
Cargo
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
CMA Containers CMA CGM 30.04.2021
CGM Moliere
Safmarine Containers Maersk Pak -do-
Nyassa
Glen Canyon Containers -do-
Diyala Containers Maersk Pak 01.05.2021
RDO Fortune Containers -do-
=============================================================================
