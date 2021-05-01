ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Recorder Report 01 May 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (April 30, 2021).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1                                                               28.04.2021
MW-2              African Baza   Cement         Global Maritime    20.04.2021
MW-4                                                                      Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Johanna        Coal           G.A.C              29.04.2021
                  Oldendroff
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Common         Coal           Sino Trans         28.04.2021
                  Atlas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Josephine      Containers     Maersk Pak         29.04.2021
                  Maersk
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              OOCL           Containers     CMA CGM            29.04.2021
                  Washington
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Nord Merkur    Gas oil        Trans Marine       29.04.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Mehmet         Canola         Ocean Services     24.04.2021
                  Aksoy
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Sea            Chemicals                         29.04.2021
                  Fortitude
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Wealthy           Palm oil       Alpine                            30.04.2021
Loyal
Xin Hai           Steel coil     Legend Logistic                         -do-
Tong-23
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Common Atlas      Coal           Sino Trans                        30.04.2021
Josephine         Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
Maersk
OOCL              Containers     CMA CGM                                 -do-
Washington
Mehmet Aksoy      Canola         Ocean Services                          -do-
Sea Fortitude     Chemicals                                              -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
FSL               Palm oil       Alpine                            30.04.2021
New York
Marangas          LNG            G.S.A                                   -do-
Troy
Pedhoulas         Soya bean      Ocean Services                          -do-
Rose
Daimongate        Coal           East Wind                               -do-
IDC Falcon        Coal           Sino Trans                              -do-
Gail              Coal           Sino Trans                 Waiting for berth
Chemroute         Palm           Alpine                                     -
Pegasus           Products
PRO Alliance      Mogas          Trans Marine                               -
Amazon            Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Fortitude
Al-Soor-II        Gas oil        G.A.C                                      -
White Peal        LPG            M. International                           -
Seacon-7          Steel Coil     Asia Marine                                -
Parandowski       Project        Sea Hawk                                   -
                  Cargo
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
CMA               Containers     CMA CGM                           30.04.2021
CGM Moliere
Safmarine         Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
Nyassa
Glen Canyon       Containers                                             -do-
Diyala            Containers     Maersk Pak                        01.05.2021
RDO Fortune       Containers                                             -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

