KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 30, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,729.90 High: 4,839.84 Low: 4,714.35 Net Change: (-) 89.38 Volume ('000): 278,316 Value ('000): 12,731,777 Makt Cap 1,324,736,503,028 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,884.52 NET CH. (-) 81.09 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,702.43 NET CH. (-) 39.21 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,247.61 NET CH. (-) 91.75 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,777.32 NET CH. (-) 55.49 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,867.67 NET CH. (-) 191.47 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-April-2021 ====================================

