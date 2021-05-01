Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
01 May 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 30, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,729.90
High: 4,839.84
Low: 4,714.35
Net Change: (-) 89.38
Volume ('000): 278,316
Value ('000): 12,731,777
Makt Cap 1,324,736,503,028
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,884.52
NET CH. (-) 81.09
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,702.43
NET CH. (-) 39.21
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,247.61
NET CH. (-) 91.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,777.32
NET CH. (-) 55.49
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,867.67
NET CH. (-) 191.47
------------------------------------
As on: 30-April-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.