ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 01 May 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
TRG Pakistan Ltd.            31.03.2021      44% (i)     7,225.536      13.248         -          14.06.2021 to
                             Nine Month                                                              21.05.2021
Netsol Technologies          31.03.2021      -           76.833         0.86           -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
(Unconsolidared)
Netsol Technologies          31.03.2021      -           77.493         0.86           -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
(Consolidared)
Shifa International          31.03.2021      -           579.659        9.35           -                      -
Hospitals Limited            Nine Month
(Unconsolidared)
Shifa International          31.03.2021      -           565.928        9.15           -                      -
Hospitals Limited            Nine Month
(Consolidared)
Feroze 1888 Mills            31.03.2021      -           3,436.366      9.12           -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
The Bank of Punjab           31.03.2021      -           1,832.624      0.69           -                      -
(Unconsolidared)             1st Qaurter
The Bank of Punjab           31.03.2021      -           1,836.025      0.69           -                      -
(Consolidared)               1st Qaurter
Dawood Lawrencepur           31.03.2021      35% (i)     (4.448)        (0.08)         -          22.05.2021 to
Limited                      1st Qaurter                                                             28.05.2021
(Unconsolidared)
Dawood Lawrencepur           31.03.2021      -           230.535        4.34           -                      -
Limited                      1st Qaurter
(Consolidared)
Tri-Star Mutual Fund         31.03.2021      -           16.562         3.94           -                      -
                             Nine Month
Pak Elcktron Ltd.            31.03.2021      -           283.466        0.55           -                      -
                             1st Qaurter
Tri-Star Power Ltd.          31.03.2021      -           4.344          0.290          -                      -
                             Nine Month
Nagina Cotton                31.03.2021      75% (i)     487.016        26.04          -          14.05.2021 to
Mills Limited                Nine Month                                                              20.05.2021
Kohat Textile Mills          31.03.2021      -           184.515        8.87           -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
Gharibwal Cement             31.03.2021      7.50%       1179.152       2.95           -          13.05.2021 to
                             Nine Month                                                              20.05.2021
Saif Textile Mills Ltd.      31.03.2021      -           248.747        9.42           -                      -
                             Nine Month
Reliance Insurance           31.03.2021      -           18.061         0.32           -                      -
Company Limited              1st Qaurter
Pak-Gulf Leasing             31.03.2021      -           (22.878)       (0.90)         -                      -
Company Limited              Nine Month
Sana Industries Limited      31.03.2021      -           75.232         8.75           -                      -
(Unconsolidared)             Nine Month
Sana Industries Limited      31.03.2021      -           64.848         7.55           -                      -
(Consolidared)               Nine Month
Pakistan International       31.03.2021      -           7,517.938)     (1.44) (0.72)  -                      -
Airlines Corporation         1st Qaurter
Limited
Island Textile Mills         31.03.2021      -           636.394        1272.79        -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
Ellcot Soinning Mills        31.03.2021      75% (i)     450.667        41.16          -          14.05.2021 to
Limited                      Nine Month                                                              20.05.2021
Prosperty Weaving            31.03.2021      75% (i)     535.944        23.59          -          14.05.2021 to
Mills Limited                Nine Month                                                              20.05.2021
Asia Insurance               31.03.2021      -           2.415          0.04           -                      -
Company Limited              1st Qaurter
Ali Asghar Textile           31.03.2021      -           42.650         0.96           -                      -
Mills Limited                Nine Month
National Foods               31.03.2021      -           978.659        5.25           -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
(Unconsolidared)
National Foods               31.03.2021      -           1566.206       7.47           -                      -
Limited (Consolidared        Nine Month
TPL Corp Limited             31.03.2021      -           (233.760)      (0.87)         -                      -
(Unconsolidared)             Nine Month
TPL Corp Limited             31.03.2021      -           (887.006)      (2.67)         -                      -
(Consolidared)               Nine Month
Atlas Honda Limited          31.03.2021      135% (F)    3,594.798      28.97        24.06.2021   10.06.2021 to
                             Year End                                                  11.00.a.m.    24.06.2021
                                                                                       AGM
Ghani Global Holdings        31.03.2021      -           (28.883)       (0.130)        -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
(Unconsolidared)
Ghani Global Holdings        31.03.2021      -           478.919        1.49           -                      -
Limited (Consolidared        Nine Month
Kohinoor Power               31.03.2021      -           (0.103)        (0.01)         -                      -
Company Limited              Nine Month
Zahidjee Textile Mills       31.03.2021      10% (i)     1,039.321      5.43           -          25.05.2021 to
Limited                      Nine Month                                                              31.05.2021
(Unconsolidared)
Zahidjee Textile Mills       31.03.2021      -           1,038.412      5.42           -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
(Consolidared)
Agritech Limited             31.03.2021      -           (1,013.666     (2.58)         -                      -
                             1st Qaurter
Pakistan Reinsurance         31.12.2020      25% (F)     1,391.439      4.64         24.05.2021   17.05.2021 to
Company Limited              Year End                                                  11.00.a.m.    24.05.2021
                                                                                       AGM
Pakistan Reinsurance         31.03.2021      -           550.950        1.84           -                      -
Company Limited              1st Qaurter
Premium Textile Mills        31.03.2021      -           707.243        114.76         -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
Nishat Chunian Limited       31.03.2021      -           3,213.275      13.38          -                      -
(Unconsolidared)             Nine Month
Nishat Chunian Limited       31.03.2021      -           5,281.422      17.79          -                      -
(Consolidared)               Nine Month
The Hub Power                31.03.2021      -           14,520.105     11.19          -                      -
Company Limited              Nine Month
(Unconsolidared)
The Hub Power                31.03.2021      -           25,706.462     19.21          -                      -
Company Limited              Nine Month
(Consolidared)
Service Industries           31.03.2021      -           55.200         12.41          -                      -
Textiles Limited             Nine Month
Shahtaj Textile Limited      31.03.2021      -           144.109        14.92          -                      -
                             Nine Month
Service Fabrics Limited      31.03.2021      -           (7.041)        (0.447)        -                      -
                             Nine Month
Leiner Pak Galatine          31.03.2021      -           7.530          1.00           -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
Avanceon Limited             31.03.2021      -           279.522        1.31           -                      -
(Unconsolidared)             Nine Month
Avanceon Limited             31.03.2021      -           244.831        1.14           -                      -
(Consolidared)               Nine Month
Kohinoor Industries          31.03.2021      -           31.512         1.04           -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
AN Textile Mills Ltd.        31.03.2021      -           28.154         2.91           -                      -
                             Nine Month
Nishat Chunian               31.03.2021      -           2063.073       5.62           -                      -
Power Limited                Nine Month
Ghani Global Glass           31.03.2021      -           93.995         0.73           -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
KASB Modaraba                31.03.2021      -           30.633         0.64           -                      -
                             Nine Month
Habib Insurance              31.03.2021      -           52.683         0.43           -                      -
Company Limited              1st Qaurter
Colgate-Palmolive            31.03.2021      -           4331.644       68.43          -                      -
Pakistan Limited             Nine Month
East West Insurance          31.03.2021      -           136.054        1.15           -                      -
Company Limited              1st Qaurter
Awwal Modaraba               31.03.2021      -           34.137         0.34           -                      -
                             Nine Month
Sunrays Textile Mills        31.03.2021      -           562.299        81.49          -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
Indus Dieng &                31.03.2021      -           2,211.008      122.33         -                      -
Manufacturing                Nine Month
Company Limited
Hira Textile Mills Ltd.      31.03.2021      -           (47.819)       (0.55)         -                      -
                             Nine Month
Siddiqsons Tin Plate         31.03.2021      -           131.844        0.58           -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
The General Tyres            31.03.2021      -           636.299        5.22           -                      -
Rubber Company of            Nine Month
PakistanLimited
Telecard Limited             31.03.2021      -           183.818        0.61           -                      -
(Unconsolidared)             Nine Month
Telecard Limited             31.03.2021      -           324.727        1.11           -                      -
(Consolidared)               Nine Month
Wah Nobel Chemicals          31.03.2021      -           240.404        26.71          -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
Sitara Peroxide Ltd.         31.03.2021      -           120.883        2.19           -                      -
                             Nine Month
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

