01 May 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
TRG Pakistan Ltd. 31.03.2021 44% (i) 7,225.536 13.248 - 14.06.2021 to
Nine Month 21.05.2021
Netsol Technologies 31.03.2021 - 76.833 0.86 - -
Limited Nine Month
(Unconsolidared)
Netsol Technologies 31.03.2021 - 77.493 0.86 - -
Limited Nine Month
(Consolidared)
Shifa International 31.03.2021 - 579.659 9.35 - -
Hospitals Limited Nine Month
(Unconsolidared)
Shifa International 31.03.2021 - 565.928 9.15 - -
Hospitals Limited Nine Month
(Consolidared)
Feroze 1888 Mills 31.03.2021 - 3,436.366 9.12 - -
Limited Nine Month
The Bank of Punjab 31.03.2021 - 1,832.624 0.69 - -
(Unconsolidared) 1st Qaurter
The Bank of Punjab 31.03.2021 - 1,836.025 0.69 - -
(Consolidared) 1st Qaurter
Dawood Lawrencepur 31.03.2021 35% (i) (4.448) (0.08) - 22.05.2021 to
Limited 1st Qaurter 28.05.2021
(Unconsolidared)
Dawood Lawrencepur 31.03.2021 - 230.535 4.34 - -
Limited 1st Qaurter
(Consolidared)
Tri-Star Mutual Fund 31.03.2021 - 16.562 3.94 - -
Nine Month
Pak Elcktron Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 283.466 0.55 - -
1st Qaurter
Tri-Star Power Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 4.344 0.290 - -
Nine Month
Nagina Cotton 31.03.2021 75% (i) 487.016 26.04 - 14.05.2021 to
Mills Limited Nine Month 20.05.2021
Kohat Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 184.515 8.87 - -
Limited Nine Month
Gharibwal Cement 31.03.2021 7.50% 1179.152 2.95 - 13.05.2021 to
Nine Month 20.05.2021
Saif Textile Mills Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 248.747 9.42 - -
Nine Month
Reliance Insurance 31.03.2021 - 18.061 0.32 - -
Company Limited 1st Qaurter
Pak-Gulf Leasing 31.03.2021 - (22.878) (0.90) - -
Company Limited Nine Month
Sana Industries Limited 31.03.2021 - 75.232 8.75 - -
(Unconsolidared) Nine Month
Sana Industries Limited 31.03.2021 - 64.848 7.55 - -
(Consolidared) Nine Month
Pakistan International 31.03.2021 - 7,517.938) (1.44) (0.72) - -
Airlines Corporation 1st Qaurter
Limited
Island Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 636.394 1272.79 - -
Limited Nine Month
Ellcot Soinning Mills 31.03.2021 75% (i) 450.667 41.16 - 14.05.2021 to
Limited Nine Month 20.05.2021
Prosperty Weaving 31.03.2021 75% (i) 535.944 23.59 - 14.05.2021 to
Mills Limited Nine Month 20.05.2021
Asia Insurance 31.03.2021 - 2.415 0.04 - -
Company Limited 1st Qaurter
Ali Asghar Textile 31.03.2021 - 42.650 0.96 - -
Mills Limited Nine Month
National Foods 31.03.2021 - 978.659 5.25 - -
Limited Nine Month
(Unconsolidared)
National Foods 31.03.2021 - 1566.206 7.47 - -
Limited (Consolidared Nine Month
TPL Corp Limited 31.03.2021 - (233.760) (0.87) - -
(Unconsolidared) Nine Month
TPL Corp Limited 31.03.2021 - (887.006) (2.67) - -
(Consolidared) Nine Month
Atlas Honda Limited 31.03.2021 135% (F) 3,594.798 28.97 24.06.2021 10.06.2021 to
Year End 11.00.a.m. 24.06.2021
AGM
Ghani Global Holdings 31.03.2021 - (28.883) (0.130) - -
Limited Nine Month
(Unconsolidared)
Ghani Global Holdings 31.03.2021 - 478.919 1.49 - -
Limited (Consolidared Nine Month
Kohinoor Power 31.03.2021 - (0.103) (0.01) - -
Company Limited Nine Month
Zahidjee Textile Mills 31.03.2021 10% (i) 1,039.321 5.43 - 25.05.2021 to
Limited Nine Month 31.05.2021
(Unconsolidared)
Zahidjee Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 1,038.412 5.42 - -
Limited Nine Month
(Consolidared)
Agritech Limited 31.03.2021 - (1,013.666 (2.58) - -
1st Qaurter
Pakistan Reinsurance 31.12.2020 25% (F) 1,391.439 4.64 24.05.2021 17.05.2021 to
Company Limited Year End 11.00.a.m. 24.05.2021
AGM
Pakistan Reinsurance 31.03.2021 - 550.950 1.84 - -
Company Limited 1st Qaurter
Premium Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 707.243 114.76 - -
Limited Nine Month
Nishat Chunian Limited 31.03.2021 - 3,213.275 13.38 - -
(Unconsolidared) Nine Month
Nishat Chunian Limited 31.03.2021 - 5,281.422 17.79 - -
(Consolidared) Nine Month
The Hub Power 31.03.2021 - 14,520.105 11.19 - -
Company Limited Nine Month
(Unconsolidared)
The Hub Power 31.03.2021 - 25,706.462 19.21 - -
Company Limited Nine Month
(Consolidared)
Service Industries 31.03.2021 - 55.200 12.41 - -
Textiles Limited Nine Month
Shahtaj Textile Limited 31.03.2021 - 144.109 14.92 - -
Nine Month
Service Fabrics Limited 31.03.2021 - (7.041) (0.447) - -
Nine Month
Leiner Pak Galatine 31.03.2021 - 7.530 1.00 - -
Limited Nine Month
Avanceon Limited 31.03.2021 - 279.522 1.31 - -
(Unconsolidared) Nine Month
Avanceon Limited 31.03.2021 - 244.831 1.14 - -
(Consolidared) Nine Month
Kohinoor Industries 31.03.2021 - 31.512 1.04 - -
Limited Nine Month
AN Textile Mills Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 28.154 2.91 - -
Nine Month
Nishat Chunian 31.03.2021 - 2063.073 5.62 - -
Power Limited Nine Month
Ghani Global Glass 31.03.2021 - 93.995 0.73 - -
Limited Nine Month
KASB Modaraba 31.03.2021 - 30.633 0.64 - -
Nine Month
Habib Insurance 31.03.2021 - 52.683 0.43 - -
Company Limited 1st Qaurter
Colgate-Palmolive 31.03.2021 - 4331.644 68.43 - -
Pakistan Limited Nine Month
East West Insurance 31.03.2021 - 136.054 1.15 - -
Company Limited 1st Qaurter
Awwal Modaraba 31.03.2021 - 34.137 0.34 - -
Nine Month
Sunrays Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 562.299 81.49 - -
Limited Nine Month
Indus Dieng & 31.03.2021 - 2,211.008 122.33 - -
Manufacturing Nine Month
Company Limited
Hira Textile Mills Ltd. 31.03.2021 - (47.819) (0.55) - -
Nine Month
Siddiqsons Tin Plate 31.03.2021 - 131.844 0.58 - -
Limited Nine Month
The General Tyres 31.03.2021 - 636.299 5.22 - -
Rubber Company of Nine Month
PakistanLimited
Telecard Limited 31.03.2021 - 183.818 0.61 - -
(Unconsolidared) Nine Month
Telecard Limited 31.03.2021 - 324.727 1.11 - -
(Consolidared) Nine Month
Wah Nobel Chemicals 31.03.2021 - 240.404 26.71 - -
Limited Nine Month
Sitara Peroxide Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 120.883 2.19 - -
Nine Month
===============================================================================================================
