KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== TRG Pakistan Ltd. 31.03.2021 44% (i) 7,225.536 13.248 - 14.06.2021 to Nine Month 21.05.2021 Netsol Technologies 31.03.2021 - 76.833 0.86 - - Limited Nine Month (Unconsolidared) Netsol Technologies 31.03.2021 - 77.493 0.86 - - Limited Nine Month (Consolidared) Shifa International 31.03.2021 - 579.659 9.35 - - Hospitals Limited Nine Month (Unconsolidared) Shifa International 31.03.2021 - 565.928 9.15 - - Hospitals Limited Nine Month (Consolidared) Feroze 1888 Mills 31.03.2021 - 3,436.366 9.12 - - Limited Nine Month The Bank of Punjab 31.03.2021 - 1,832.624 0.69 - - (Unconsolidared) 1st Qaurter The Bank of Punjab 31.03.2021 - 1,836.025 0.69 - - (Consolidared) 1st Qaurter Dawood Lawrencepur 31.03.2021 35% (i) (4.448) (0.08) - 22.05.2021 to Limited 1st Qaurter 28.05.2021 (Unconsolidared) Dawood Lawrencepur 31.03.2021 - 230.535 4.34 - - Limited 1st Qaurter (Consolidared) Tri-Star Mutual Fund 31.03.2021 - 16.562 3.94 - - Nine Month Pak Elcktron Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 283.466 0.55 - - 1st Qaurter Tri-Star Power Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 4.344 0.290 - - Nine Month Nagina Cotton 31.03.2021 75% (i) 487.016 26.04 - 14.05.2021 to Mills Limited Nine Month 20.05.2021 Kohat Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 184.515 8.87 - - Limited Nine Month Gharibwal Cement 31.03.2021 7.50% 1179.152 2.95 - 13.05.2021 to Nine Month 20.05.2021 Saif Textile Mills Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 248.747 9.42 - - Nine Month Reliance Insurance 31.03.2021 - 18.061 0.32 - - Company Limited 1st Qaurter Pak-Gulf Leasing 31.03.2021 - (22.878) (0.90) - - Company Limited Nine Month Sana Industries Limited 31.03.2021 - 75.232 8.75 - - (Unconsolidared) Nine Month Sana Industries Limited 31.03.2021 - 64.848 7.55 - - (Consolidared) Nine Month Pakistan International 31.03.2021 - 7,517.938) (1.44) (0.72) - - Airlines Corporation 1st Qaurter Limited Island Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 636.394 1272.79 - - Limited Nine Month Ellcot Soinning Mills 31.03.2021 75% (i) 450.667 41.16 - 14.05.2021 to Limited Nine Month 20.05.2021 Prosperty Weaving 31.03.2021 75% (i) 535.944 23.59 - 14.05.2021 to Mills Limited Nine Month 20.05.2021 Asia Insurance 31.03.2021 - 2.415 0.04 - - Company Limited 1st Qaurter Ali Asghar Textile 31.03.2021 - 42.650 0.96 - - Mills Limited Nine Month National Foods 31.03.2021 - 978.659 5.25 - - Limited Nine Month (Unconsolidared) National Foods 31.03.2021 - 1566.206 7.47 - - Limited (Consolidared Nine Month TPL Corp Limited 31.03.2021 - (233.760) (0.87) - - (Unconsolidared) Nine Month TPL Corp Limited 31.03.2021 - (887.006) (2.67) - - (Consolidared) Nine Month Atlas Honda Limited 31.03.2021 135% (F) 3,594.798 28.97 24.06.2021 10.06.2021 to Year End 11.00.a.m. 24.06.2021 AGM Ghani Global Holdings 31.03.2021 - (28.883) (0.130) - - Limited Nine Month (Unconsolidared) Ghani Global Holdings 31.03.2021 - 478.919 1.49 - - Limited (Consolidared Nine Month Kohinoor Power 31.03.2021 - (0.103) (0.01) - - Company Limited Nine Month Zahidjee Textile Mills 31.03.2021 10% (i) 1,039.321 5.43 - 25.05.2021 to Limited Nine Month 31.05.2021 (Unconsolidared) Zahidjee Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 1,038.412 5.42 - - Limited Nine Month (Consolidared) Agritech Limited 31.03.2021 - (1,013.666 (2.58) - - 1st Qaurter Pakistan Reinsurance 31.12.2020 25% (F) 1,391.439 4.64 24.05.2021 17.05.2021 to Company Limited Year End 11.00.a.m. 24.05.2021 AGM Pakistan Reinsurance 31.03.2021 - 550.950 1.84 - - Company Limited 1st Qaurter Premium Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 707.243 114.76 - - Limited Nine Month Nishat Chunian Limited 31.03.2021 - 3,213.275 13.38 - - (Unconsolidared) Nine Month Nishat Chunian Limited 31.03.2021 - 5,281.422 17.79 - - (Consolidared) Nine Month The Hub Power 31.03.2021 - 14,520.105 11.19 - - Company Limited Nine Month (Unconsolidared) The Hub Power 31.03.2021 - 25,706.462 19.21 - - Company Limited Nine Month (Consolidared) Service Industries 31.03.2021 - 55.200 12.41 - - Textiles Limited Nine Month Shahtaj Textile Limited 31.03.2021 - 144.109 14.92 - - Nine Month Service Fabrics Limited 31.03.2021 - (7.041) (0.447) - - Nine Month Leiner Pak Galatine 31.03.2021 - 7.530 1.00 - - Limited Nine Month Avanceon Limited 31.03.2021 - 279.522 1.31 - - (Unconsolidared) Nine Month Avanceon Limited 31.03.2021 - 244.831 1.14 - - (Consolidared) Nine Month Kohinoor Industries 31.03.2021 - 31.512 1.04 - - Limited Nine Month AN Textile Mills Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 28.154 2.91 - - Nine Month Nishat Chunian 31.03.2021 - 2063.073 5.62 - - Power Limited Nine Month Ghani Global Glass 31.03.2021 - 93.995 0.73 - - Limited Nine Month KASB Modaraba 31.03.2021 - 30.633 0.64 - - Nine Month Habib Insurance 31.03.2021 - 52.683 0.43 - - Company Limited 1st Qaurter Colgate-Palmolive 31.03.2021 - 4331.644 68.43 - - Pakistan Limited Nine Month East West Insurance 31.03.2021 - 136.054 1.15 - - Company Limited 1st Qaurter Awwal Modaraba 31.03.2021 - 34.137 0.34 - - Nine Month Sunrays Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 562.299 81.49 - - Limited Nine Month Indus Dieng & 31.03.2021 - 2,211.008 122.33 - - Manufacturing Nine Month Company Limited Hira Textile Mills Ltd. 31.03.2021 - (47.819) (0.55) - - Nine Month Siddiqsons Tin Plate 31.03.2021 - 131.844 0.58 - - Limited Nine Month The General Tyres 31.03.2021 - 636.299 5.22 - - Rubber Company of Nine Month PakistanLimited Telecard Limited 31.03.2021 - 183.818 0.61 - - (Unconsolidared) Nine Month Telecard Limited 31.03.2021 - 324.727 1.11 - - (Consolidared) Nine Month Wah Nobel Chemicals 31.03.2021 - 240.404 26.71 - - Limited Nine Month Sitara Peroxide Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 120.883 2.19 - - Nine Month ===============================================================================================================

