PML-N doing politics based on lies: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was facing a confused situation these days as it was doing politics based on lies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N was divided in different groups because of lot of disputes between Sharif family regarding leadership of the party.

The minister said PML-N was habitual to criticize the results of any elections when it looses any seat but whenever it become victorious, they term the election free, fair and transparent.

He said all political parties should sit-together for bringing electoral reforms, adding we could improve the system through introducing electronic voting system in the country's elections.

Replying to a question, he said there was no group in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jahangir Tareen was the senior leader of PTI and he is still part of it.

Everybody knew that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only political leader who had full capabilities to resolve all the national issues amicably, he added.