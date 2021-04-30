Proton X70 is en route to Pakistan

Malaysian Proton X70 will reportedly arrive in Pakistan soon. Hanif Memon, the editor in chief of Automark magazine, shared the news saying over 200 CBUs of the vehicle are en route to Pakistan from Malaysia, which will arrive in the country next month.

Proton's X70 is a compact crossover SUV. Launched towards the end of 2020, this 4x4 contends against DFSK Glory 580, Hyundai Tucson, KIA Sportage, and MG HS.

As per reports, two variants of the X70 will be available in Pakistan; the base Executive variant and the finer Premium variant.

Both variations of the SUV are powered by a 1.5-liter, turbocharged, 3-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 176 hp and 255 Nm of torque. The engine which was collectively developed by Volvo and Geely is coupled with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission. In the executive variant, the power is sent to all four wheels while in the premium variant, it is sent to the front two wheels only.

Aesthetics and horsepower aside, this SUV flanks some very advanced safety features such as;

six airbags

N95 Rated Air Purifier System

ABS brakes,

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Brake Assist

Hill-Start Assist

Hill-Descent Control

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Traction Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

360-degree cameras

Advanced Drive-Assist (ADA)

However, these add-ons come with the premium variant.

The CBU versions of both variants of the SUV cost Rs. 4.89 million and Rs. 5.39 million, respectively. However, the CKD versions cost even lesser, at Rs. 4.69 million and Rs. 4.99 million.

Despite some great features and an attractive price, the X70 isn't getting much love in the Pakistani market. The main reason is the delay in the transportation of Proton consignments from Malaysia. These barriers are largely induced by the ongoing pandemic.

Reports do suggest that once the CBUs arrive and the local production begins, the SUV will emerge as a stronger contender in the market.