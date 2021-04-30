ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Complete lockdown to be imposed in Lahore on weekends

  • Markets and businesses will remain closed, while only medical stores, petrol pumps, vaccination centers, dairy, meat and vegetable shops will remain open.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 30 Apr 2021

As Punjab reported 2,296 new coronavirus cases and 83 deaths on Friday, the government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in Lahore on weekends.

In a tweet, Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman announced on Friday that during the weekend markets and businesses will remain closed, while only medical stores, petrol pumps, vaccination centers, dairy, meat and vegetable shops will remain open.

During the third coronavirus wave, Lahore has been reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in Punjab. Lahore is facing 22.7 percent positivity rate at present.

The bed occupancy situation in the intensive care and high dependency units of the public sector hospitals in Lahore has reached 96 percent, ARY reported.

Meanwhile, the 43rd cabinet meeting held under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office decided to increase the number of oxygen beds and ventilators on an emergent basis along with the adoption of beds to maintain the supply of oxygen.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said that the citizens can get information regarding the number of beds in hospitals from Rescue 1122 as well as by contacting 042-99211136.

