ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Riding on new policy Pakistan’s refining capacity to register significant growth

  • The expectation comes on the back of a new oil refinery policy, which is under works and offers incentives for existing up-gradation projects and new refineries as well.
Ali Ahmed 30 Apr 2021

Pakistan's refining capacity is projected to rise significantly allowing the country to sharply reduce its dependence on imports for petrol and other oil products.

The expectation comes on the back of a new oil refinery policy, which is under works and offers incentives for existing up-gradation projects and new refineries as well.

"We believe the new refinery policy will encourage existing refineries to utilize this opportunity by upgrading their capacity and deploying the latest technology, which will ultimately reduce the reliance on petroleum imports," said Abdul Azeem, director of research at Spectrum Securities, quoted S&P Global Platts.

Under the new refinery policy, which is currently awaiting approval all new deep conversion oil refinery projects of a minimum of 100,000 bpd refining capacity, to be set up anywhere in the country, that are approved by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) before December 31, 2021, shall be eligible for the following fiscal incentives: (i) twenty year income tax holiday from profits and gains as provided in Clause 126 of the Income Tax Ordinance at the time of effectiveness of this policy, from the date of commissioning of the project;(ii) exemption from customs duties, with holding taxes, or any other levies on import of any equipment to be installed, or material to be used in the refinery without any precondition for certification by Engineering Development Board ; (iii) exemption from general sales tax, or any other Ad Valorem tax on the import of equipment to be installed, or materials to be used in the refinery prior to commissioning, without any precondition for certification by Engineering Development Board;(iv) construction, operations and engineering services performed in Pakistan, whether by local firms or foreign firms operating in Pakistan, as well as procurement of any local materials shall remain subject to all applicable local taxes, whether provincial or federal; (v) temporary imports by contractors/sub-contractors of all machinery, vehicles, plant and equipment, other materials and spares in connection with setting up, operation, maintenance and repair, which are to be repatriated after completion of the works, shall be exempted from all customs duties, taxes, surcharges and levies on import, and shall be released by customs authority on provision of a bond by the importer, for the defined time period of use.

Currently, Pakistan's oil refining capacity is about 20 million tons per annum. About 60 percent country's requirements of diesel and 30 percent Motor Gasoline in met by local refineries. The rest is imported as refined products.

"Given the new plants being set up in the country, we expect the throughput of refining of petrol and diesel will increase over the years, which will eventually create a scenario for the decline in imports of refined gasoline products and eventually save billions of dollars for the country," said Yawar Uz Zaman, head of research at Pearl Securities, who expects Pakistan's refinery capacity to rise to 1.1 million b/d due to the new policy.

Meanwhile, imports of refined products will also come down saving the country $3-4 billion in foreign exchange reserves, says Shankar Talreja, research analyst at Topline Securities.

"We expect 150,000 to 200,000 b/d of new refinery [capacity] to be installed while existing refineries will undertake their upgrades to reduce quantum of furnace oil or fuel oil and produce environmentally compliant refined products," Shankar said.

Pakistan petrol petroleum products refinery policy OIL IMPORTS

Riding on new policy Pakistan’s refining capacity to register significant growth

Govt decides to form committee over TLP's plea against party ban

PSX ends April with bears dominating the bourse

Pakistan further eased investment policy to benefit investors, says FM Qureshi

Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt

Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode

Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM

PSM sell-off process hits a snag

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters