ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

C$ gains for 5th straight day, boosted by higher oil prices

  • In contrast, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy, pressuring the US dollar.
Reuters 30 Apr 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened to a three-year high against its US counterpart on Thursday as oil prices climbed and investors adjusted to more hawkish messaging from the Bank of Canada compared to the Federal Reserve.

The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2280 to the greenback, or 81.43 US cents, extending a string of gains since last Friday and the biggest gain among G10 currencies.

It touched its strongest level since February 2018 at 1.2278.

Reaction to central bank guidance and higher oil prices are "two forces really working in favor of the Canadian dollar for now," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

Rai expects the currency to strengthen further to the 1.2050 area in the near term but was less bullish on its longer term outlook.

The Bank of Canada last week signaled it could start hiking rates from record lows in late 2022 and cut the pace of its bond purchases.

Canada's GDP report for February is due on Tuesday which could offer further clues on the central bank's policy outlook.

In contrast, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy, pressuring the US dollar.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.8% higher at $65.01 a barrel as strong US economic data offset concerns about the impact of higher COVID-19 cases in Brazil and India.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve. The 10-year touched its highest since March 30 at 1.611% before dipping to 1.572%, up 3.9 basis points on the day.

Canadian Dollar Federal Reserve Bipan Rai CIBC Capital Markets

C$ gains for 5th straight day, boosted by higher oil prices

Govt decides to form committee over TLP's plea against party ban

PSX ends April with bears dominating the bourse

Pakistan further eased investment policy to benefit investors, says FM Qureshi

Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt

Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode

Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM

PSM sell-off process hits a snag

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters