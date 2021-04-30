ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Spot gold may fall to $1,752

  • Resistance is at $1,780, a break above which could lead again into $1,789-$1,798 range.
Reuters 30 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may fall to $1,752 per ounce, as the correction from $1,797.67 has extended.

The correction is driven by a wave c, which may travel into a wide range of $1,724-$1,752. A rising trendline has been broken. The break signals a reversal of the uptrend from $1,677.70.

Resistance is at $1,780, a break above which could lead again into $1,789-$1,798 range.

On the daily chart, the fall triggered by the resistance at $1,799 has resumed.

The nature of the fall remains unclear, which could be a continuation of the downtrend from $2,072.50 or a simple correction against the rise from $1,676.10.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold may fall to $1,752

