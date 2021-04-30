Traders urge govt to increase business hours of groceries

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce has demanded the government to extend the working hours of grocery stores and bakeries till 10 pm.

LCCI President Tariq Misbah has said that extra working hours will reduce the pressure on the business community.

In a statement, the LCCI president said that grocery stores, bakeries and confectioneries should be allowed to operate until 10 pm, as these businesses are directly connected to the public, and the increase in their working hours will bring relief to the public.

He further said that due to the situation created by coronavirus pandemic and limited working hours, there is a lot of concern in the business sector, adding that increasing working hours will reduce the financial pressure on traders.

He said that extra working hours should be announced for grocery stores and bakeries, which should be allowed to work with SOPs. The business community is the backbone of the economy, providing revenue to the government and employment to the people, he said.