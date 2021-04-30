PBC demands removal of Farogh, Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), in view of the Supreme Court majority judges’ order on Justice Qazi Faez Isa review petition, demanded resignation of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Muhammad Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehzad Akber.

According to a statement issued by the PBC acting secretary, the Council Executive Committee meeting has expressed “grave concerns” over the disclosures made by Bashir Memon, Ex-DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) alleging undue influence of senior State officials and demanded the constitution of a high-powered Judicial Commission to inquire into such “revelations” and recommend stern action against the delinquents.

Memon, in a private TV programme, alleged that he was pressured by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Farogh Naseem, and Shehzad Akbar to initiate a case against Justice Faez Isa.

Memon's allegations, however, were swiftly denied by the government officials.

The law minister via Twitter refuted the "baseless allegations" levelled by Memon. "I have never discussed any issue regarding Justice Isa with Memon. Azam Khan, Shahzad Akbar and Memon have never come to my office together."

"PM Imran, Azam Khan or Shahzad Akbar have never ever stated to me that they have discussed anything with Memon about Justice Isa," he said.

Shehzad Akbar also refuted claims of any such meeting about Justice Isa, calling the allegations "rubbish".

