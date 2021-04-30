ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SECP launches combined digital registration with provincial agencies

Recorder Report 30 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: As part of its transformational journey, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has now introduced a single combined digital certificate evidencing registration with SECP and some provincial departments simultaneously.

The SECP continues to strive for reducing physical interaction with the citizens, and is focused on providing services through use of modern technology at the door-step of the end-users. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the overall “Starting a Business” time in Pakistan and would have a positive impact on the country’s ranking on the Doing Business Index. There are less than 10 jurisdictions globally where federal and provincial registrations are integrated online on a real-time basis, and Pakistan has also now joined this league.

The single combined certificate will be issued through SECP’s e-Services in real-time upon incorporation of a company through a ‘single window, and will simultaneously register the company with provincial departments, including Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI), Labour & Human Resource Departments and Excise & Taxation Departments of Punjab and Sindh. The digital combined certificate features QR code and a hyperlink for instant verification of registration status of the company. SECP has in the past also integrated its systems with FBR, EOBI and BOI.

The launch of this combined electronic certificate by SECP is another landmark initiative towards automation of regulatory processes to foster a user-friendly business environment in the country, expected to further fuel the growth of new company registrations in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP FBR BOI EOBI

SECP launches combined digital registration with provincial agencies

PSM sell-off process hits a snag

No GST chargeable on auction for serviceable old cars: FBR

‘Stay home, stay safe’ plan unveiled ahead of Eid

US corporations, wealthy must ‘pay their fair share’: Biden

Azhar briefed about power projects

Pakistan’s weight may remain around 0.02pc in MSCI EM

Forex reserves up $307m

Performance in SDG sectors: Pakistan lags behind its emerging market peers: IMF

Withdrawal of funds from public account of federation: Special assignment account procedure issued

Privatisation of selected PSEs: Authorities told to address legal, administrative issues

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.