PM won’t show flexibility on accountability for anyone: governor

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Thursday former secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen is well aware that Prime Minister Imran Khan would neither show any flexibility on accountability nor change the process for anyone.

Speaking at a presser here, the governor said the prime minister’s unwavering commitment to root out the menace of corruption through an across the board accountability is something we all know is not going to be reversed.

He said Tareen and all other members of PTI who know the prime minister have a clear idea that he would never show any flexibility on the ongoing accountability against those involved in any kind of corruption.

Observing that Tareen has remained PM’s close aide, Ismail said “Imran Khan won’t subject him to a discriminate behaviour.” He said Tareen doesn’t wish bad for the party as he had great contribution for the party.

“The prime minister believes that Tareen will face the allegations against him. The investigation report will be submitted to the premier once it is ready,” he added.

The governor further said Tareen has expressed confidence in PTI’s counsel Ali Zafar. He hoped that the allegations leveled against the disgruntled leader will prove to be false.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Khan assured the disgruntled lawmakers representing Tareen that there would be no injustice with them.

A total of 33 PTI lawmakers – including MNAs and MPAs – called on the premier seeking justice for the disgruntled PTI leader who is among the sugar mills owners facing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) crackdown.

The premier told the pro-JKT lawmakers that he party came into power with the sole slogan of merit and justice.

He said when the price of sugar started to surge in 2020, it became the duty of the government to bring those responsible for it to book.

