ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
PM won’t show flexibility on accountability for anyone: governor

Zulfiqar Ahmad 30 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Thursday former secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen is well aware that Prime Minister Imran Khan would neither show any flexibility on accountability nor change the process for anyone.

Speaking at a presser here, the governor said the prime minister’s unwavering commitment to root out the menace of corruption through an across the board accountability is something we all know is not going to be reversed.

He said Tareen and all other members of PTI who know the prime minister have a clear idea that he would never show any flexibility on the ongoing accountability against those involved in any kind of corruption.

Observing that Tareen has remained PM’s close aide, Ismail said “Imran Khan won’t subject him to a discriminate behaviour.” He said Tareen doesn’t wish bad for the party as he had great contribution for the party.

“The prime minister believes that Tareen will face the allegations against him. The investigation report will be submitted to the premier once it is ready,” he added.

The governor further said Tareen has expressed confidence in PTI’s counsel Ali Zafar. He hoped that the allegations leveled against the disgruntled leader will prove to be false.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Khan assured the disgruntled lawmakers representing Tareen that there would be no injustice with them.

A total of 33 PTI lawmakers – including MNAs and MPAs – called on the premier seeking justice for the disgruntled PTI leader who is among the sugar mills owners facing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) crackdown.

The premier told the pro-JKT lawmakers that he party came into power with the sole slogan of merit and justice.

He said when the price of sugar started to surge in 2020, it became the duty of the government to bring those responsible for it to book.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

