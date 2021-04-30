ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
Apr 30, 2021
Al-Khidmat offers free oxygen for Covid-19 patients

Recorder Report 30 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Al-Khidmat has offered free supplies of oxygen and medical service to the government to tackle the new variant of Covid-19, plaguing the country in a rapid wave, Chief of JI Karachi Chapter Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the other day while addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He said Alkhidmat had opened its Liaquatabad offices to cope up with the situation that offers services around the clock. He further said owing to the importance of oxygen supply during the pandemic, Alkhidmat offers free of cost oxygen cylinders to the needy patients. The oxygen cylinders have been made available at 12 points across the city, he added. During the first phase, he said, Alkhidmat had provided 3,000 oxygen cylinders to people in Karachi.

Engr Naeem also offered the services of the JI's Engineers Forum to restore the Pakistan Steel Mills' oxygen plant. The cost for restoration of the plant is roughly estimated at Rs1 billion and the government can resolve the issue by spending the amount out of the total Rs 1,200 billion provided by the International Monitory Fund (IMF) under the Corona Relief Fund, he said. The JI leader also demanded of the government to public the details of expenditure of Rs 1,200 billion Corona Relief Fund.

Engr Hafiz Naeem also urged the government to take notice of the hefty increase in rate of oxygen gas following the pandemic. The companies producing the gas in Pakistan have increased the rates by almost double, he added. He asked NCOC Member Dr Faisal to explain the rise.

The JI leader said the government should also take solid measures against massive layoffs and murder of livelihood for a large number of people due to Covid-19. The Alkhidmat has been offering small scale business loans to needy people under its Mawakhat Program to the affected people but it is the responsibility of the government to ensure livelihood for the citizens, he added.

He also highlighted the issue of confusing and contradictory statements by two federal ministers over ventilators and asked both the federal and provincial governments to fulfill their obligations in respect to the pandemic situation.

The JI leader also strongly criticized the illogical measures taken by the government particularly regarding to the timings of markets and shops. He said that the constrained schedule will result in crowds and massive exposure of the affected people in the markets. Talking about the issue of Covid vaccine, he said despite the grave situation in the country, the government has not vaccinated even only one percent population. He also raised questions over transparency in the process of purchasing and distribution of the vaccine.

