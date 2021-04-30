PARTLY FACETIOUS The Sussexes

"I reckon The Khan has something in common with the Sussexes - Harry and Meghan."

"Right, he is part of the elite that has captured the air waves - I reckon The Khan is over exposing himself on the media and while he has broken all past records of a chief executive cutting ribbons left, right and centre yet the Sussexes are not far behind, I mean they were news number one the world over after trashing the Royal family..."

"Well, The Khan does the same - he trashes our royal families but anyway elite capture is a term used with respect to wealth and influence - not capturing the airwaves."

"Hey, you say tomato the US way and I say tomaato the English way."

"I concede you have the right to define any term whichever way you want but anyway for a couple that systematically alienated all members of their respective families excepting Meghan's mom..."

"To be exact Meghan had trashed all members of her family a long time ago with her dad trashed during her wedding which is why Prince Charles gave her away but...but...wait for the couple to lead Vax Live: the concert to reunite the world is ironic because these two have taken steps to become disunited from their families..."

"The fault dear Brutus is not with the Sussexes but with the forum itself..."

"Hmmm, how dare you?"

"What? What did I say?"

"By your logic the 50 plus selected as cabinet members by The Khan are not at fault at all and it is The Khan who is at fault for selecting them!"

"Why do you take everything so personally...I mean when in a position of power you get attacked - Farogh Naseem - the man who has never lost a case..."

"Excuse me, but Justice Qazi Faez Isa case..."

"He won the case the first time and Justice Isa's ordeal is not over yet, he has filed an appeal against the decision that he should recuse himself from all cases pertaining to the Khan administration; and Musharraf, another client, is unable to return and frankly I don't see Farogh Naseem's role in his safe departure from the country and..."

"OK, and Shahzad Akbar, the man with the steadily widening..."

"Influence?"

"No."

"Bringing back stolen wealth?"

"No, nothing has been brought back other than the amount awarded to Pakistan by the British Fraud Office in the Malik Riaz case and which Akbar inexplicably adjusted in what Malik Riaz owed this country from a verdict rendered here and..."

"So what was the word that came after widening...you said Shahzad Akbar the man with the steadily widening what?"

"What are you blind? Girth you silly!"

"That's not his fault - he is going after Nawaz Sharif and Zardari sahib and in our culture to get anyone to turn sides you need to fete them and that includes giving them good food and it's rude to let them eat alone and..."

"Don't be facetious."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021