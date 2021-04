Electronic voting machines: President for expediting process

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the Ministry of Science of Technology and other concerned organisations to expedite the process of developing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with advanced security features to ensure transparency in electoral process.

He underscored the need for introducing I-Voting system in the country, which would not only facilitate overseas Pakistanis but would also improve the efficiency and various other aspects of electoral process.

He made these remarks, while chairing a meeting of sub-committee on Emerging Technologies on I-Voting, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication (IT&T) Syed Aminul Haque, Minister for Railways Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Science and Technology (S&T) Senator Shibli Faraz, secretary Ministry of IT&T, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Acting Chairman NADRA, Brig Khalid Latif (retired), Director General IT, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Khizer Aziz, and senior officials of the government attended the meeting.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz briefed the meeting about the measures taken by his ministry with regard to manufacturing of EVMs.

He informed that COMSATS, National Institute of Engineering (NIE), and National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) were jointly working to produce a prototype of EVM, which would be ready shortly.

Director General IT Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Khizer Aziz highlighted the specifications of proposed EVM.

The president stressed the need that the security of the equipment and various processes involved had to be foolproof, user-friendly, and transparent to ensure credibility of the entire electoral process.

The meeting agreed that the NADRA would facilitate I-Voting under the umbrella of the ECP.

It was also agreed to hold meetings on a weekly basis to review the progress on I-Voting and EVMs.

The president appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Science and Technology for developing a prototype of EVM.

